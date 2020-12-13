Stefon Diggs gets hot in the third quarter, Bills take 23-7 lead

Getty Images

The Steelers can’t cover wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Through Buffalo’s first two third-quarter possessions, Diggs has eight receptions for 83 yards in the period. His 19-yard catch down to the Pittsburgh 16 set up quarterback Josh Allen’s 13-yard touchdown to wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

Diggs set a new career high with 1,158 yards receiving on the possession, besting his previous high point of 1,130 from 2019. So far, he has nine catches for 121 yards with a touchdown on Sunday.

Allen also set a new franchise record for total touchdowns in a season with the throw to Davis. Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly set Buffalo’s previous record at 34 in 1991 — 33 passing TDs and one rushing. Allen now has 35 in 2020 — 28 passing, six rushing, and one receiving.

The Bills are in control and lead 23-7 with 1:56 left in the third quarter.