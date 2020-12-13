Sunday Night Football: Stefon Diggs goes for 130, Bills defeat Steelers 26-15

Getty Images

For 29 of the game’s first 30 minutes, the Steelers were in control against the Bills. But then quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a pick six and Buffalo got things rolling for a 26-15 win on Sunday Night Football.

Cornerback Taron Johnson got the interception off Roethlisberger, returning it 51-yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of his career with just 52 seconds left in the first half.

Then wide receiver Stefon Diggs got hot in the third quarter. He made six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in the period, as Buffalo built a 23-7 lead. Diggs ended the game with 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown — good for a new career high in yards receiving with 1,167.

With his 10th catch, Diggs also became the first player this year to reach 100 receptions. It’s the second time in his career he’s had at least 100.

The Steelers brought the game to within one possession early in the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown from Roethlisberger to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, plus a successful two-point conversion from Roethlisberger to tight end Eric Ebron. But later in the fourth, cornerback Levi Wallace intercepted Roethlisberger to stop Pittsburgh’s treat.

The Bills used a 13-play drive that took 7:11 off the clock to end the game.

Roethlisberger finished the game 21-of-37 passing for 187 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions. Smith-Schuster was the leading receiver, catching six passes for 55 yards. But Pittsburgh’s run game was a problem again, netting only 47 yards on 17 carries.

Allen ended 24-of-43 passing for 238 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He added 28 yards on the ground on six attempts.

With the loss, the Steelers fall out of the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 11-2. The Chiefs take over that position at 12-1 following Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

At 10-3, Buffalo is one step closer to clinching its first division title since 1995. The Bills will officially clinch a playoff berth if the Ravens lose to the Browns on Monday night.