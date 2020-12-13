Taron Johnson out with a concussion

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson had one of the biggest plays of the night with a pick six. But he’s now out for the rest of the game after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Johnson exited the contest early in the third quarter following Pittsburgh running back James Conner‘s one-yard run. He was able to walk off the field but was ruled out just before the fourth quarter began.

Pittsburgh also has experienced extensive injury issues along their offensive line. Matt Feiler first exited with a shoulder injury, followed by Kevin Dotson. Then at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Chuks Okorafor had to leave for a few plays as well. Okorafor was able to return, but if he has to leave again the Steelers would be down to just five active, healthy offensive linemen.

With 12:18 left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a three-yard touchdown pass. Roethlisberger then completed a pass to tight end Eric Ebron for a successful two-point conversion, making it a one-possession game at 23-15, Buffalo.