Taron Johnson’s pick six gives Bills 9-7 halftime lead

If you like defense, this has been the game for you.

Buffalo has struggled on offense but scored a pick six with 52 seconds left in the second quarter to take the lead. It was the Bills’ first defensive touchdown since 2017.

However, kicker Tyler Bass missed the extra point wide right to keep the score at 9-7.

Both teams have struggled to get much going offensively. Buffalo had only six first downs in the game’s first 30 minutes, netting 102 total yards. The club went 2-of-7 on third down and averaged just 3.3 yards per play while committing a pair of turnovers.

The Steelers weren’t much better. They had only eight first downs, went 1-of-7 on third down, and had 143 total yards.

Pittsburgh got on the board after tight end Dawson Knox fumbled a short reception in the second quarter. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw his 28th touchdown of the season to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead. He ended the first half 11-of-22 passing for 103 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Buffalo finally got things going late in the first half, when quarterback Josh Allen connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs twice to get into Pittsburgh territory. Bass hit a 34-yard field goal to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to four.

Then cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Roethlisberger’s pass to the left and returned it 51 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

Allen is 10-of-23 passing for 76 yards. He’s also Buffalo’s leading rusher with 17 yards. Diggs has three receptions for 38 yards.