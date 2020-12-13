The fourteenth Sunday of 2020 is a go

USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks ago, an overwhelming sense emerged that the NFL would find itself limping and struggling and bumbling to the finish line of the regular season, trying its damnedest to hold everything together while the virus causes more and more issues for more and more teams, threatening more and more games.

Today, even as the infection rates continue to increase in the various communities where NFL teams play and beyond, the threat to the NFL has been neutralized, at least for now.

PFT has confirmed that all Sunday games for Week 14 are a go, and that no COVID-19 outbreaks jeopardize the playing of any of them.

While isolated issues will arise and various players will continue to be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive or having close contact with someone who has the disease, it clearly will take something significant and sustained to wipe out a game.

At this point, with only three Sundays left in the regular season after today, it’s hard to envision that happening. Given the league’s stubborn refusal to utilize a mandatory regular-season or postseason bubble, it’s amazing that the league is poised to check all 256 regular-season boxes and then another 13 in the postseason.

There still could be challenges. Each week, more teams will fall out of the playoff chase. Will they hold it together down the stretch, especially with the sixteenth Sunday landing two days after Christmas and the seventeenth Sunday coming two days after New Year’s Day?

The NFL has been concerned about that dynamic all year long. The players seemingly understand that, even if they have no reason to play for championship-pursuit purposes, they don’t get paid if their games get canceled. Hopefully, enough of the young players who get paid the low-level minimum will continue to believe that an after-tax game check justifies the continued restriction of their behavior and movement until January 3.