Titans rule out Kenny Vaccaro

The Titans will be shorthanded on defense for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro has been ruled out for the game due to an illness. Vaccaro did not appear on the team’s injury report at any point during the week, but was added on Saturday and listed as questionable.

Vaccaro has started all 11 games he’s played this season. He has 71 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Amani Hooker started alongside Kevin Byard in Vaccaro’s place when he missed a game earlier this season. The team also activated Kareem Orr from injured reserve on Saturday.