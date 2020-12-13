Titans take 17-3 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Titans scored a touchdown on their first possession of the first half on Sunday and it took them almost the rest of the half to put more points on the field.

Derrick Henry busted free for a 36-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left in the second quarter and the ensuing extra point extended Tennessee’s lead over the Jaguars to 14-3. After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Titans hit two passes to get into position for Stephen Gostkowski to try a 53-yard field goal.

Gostkowski made it and are the half ended with the Titans up 17-3. Wide receiver A.J. Brown got the first score with a highlight reel 37-yard catch.

Henry’s run came on third-and-1 and he encountered little resistance from the Jacksonville defense once he crossed the line of scrimmage. Henry helped set up the score with a 22-yard run and he has 122 yards on 15 carries overall.

The Titans did not go with Henry on a fourth-and-2 earlier in the quarter and Jeremy McNichols was dropped for a two-yard loss. Wide receiver Corey Davis also lost a fumble to contribute to the scoring drought that went on between the two touchdowns.