Troymaine Pope out for Chargers; Kaleb McGary won’t play for Falcons

The Falcons had offensive tackle Kaleb McGary questionable after he missed the last two practices of the week. The team listed his absence as not injury related.

He won’t play as the Falcons have McGary among their inactives.

The Falcons already had ruled out receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) and offensive guard James Carpenter (groin).

The team’s other inactives are running back Qadree Ollison, defensive end Charles Harris and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.

The Chargers listed linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) doubtful and receiver Joe Reed (ribs) and running back Troymaine Pope (neck) as questionable. None of the three will play.

They are among the team’s inactives, with running back Joshua Kelley, offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis and quarterback Easton Stick the others on the list.