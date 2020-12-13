Tyrann Mathieu active; Dolphins down two linebackers

Getty Images

Stopping the Chiefs from putting up points is difficult at full strength and the Dolphins are going to have to try it shorthanded on Sunday.

Linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts are both inactive for their home game against the Chiefs. Both players were able to practice on Friday after missing the first two days of the week, but Van Noy’s hip and Roberts’ chest aren’t well enough to play.

The Dolphins are also without left guard Ereck Flowers, who was ruled out on Friday.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to Friday’s injury report as a limited participant in practice. A hip injury caused that change in status, but Mathieu is active on Sunday.