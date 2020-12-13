Vikings outplaying Buccaneers, losing because of Dan Bailey’s missed kicks

Getty Images

The Vikings are outplaying the Buccaneers today in Tampa Bay. At every position except kicker.

Minnesota kicker Dan Bailey has missed an extra point and two field goals, and as a result the Buccaneers are beating the Vikings 7-6.

The Vikings’ offense has moved the ball well, with accurate passing from Kirk Cousins and tough running from Dalvin Cook, and the Vikings’ defense was frustrating Tom Brady early. But Brady settled down, hit Scotty Miller for a 48-yard touchdown pass, and the Buccaneers took a 7-6 lead.

Bailey may need to make some kicks in the second half to save the Vikings’ playoff hopes, and to save his own job.