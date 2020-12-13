Washington gets second defensive touchdown to increase lead to 23-7

Getty Images

Washington has not scored an offensive touchdown today. It has two on defense.

Safety Kamren Curl returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to give Washington a 23-7 lead over the 49ers.

Nick Mullens tried to hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Curl stepped in front of it and headed down the sideline to the end zone.

It was the first career interception for the rookie, who also has five tackles, a quarterback hit and two pass breakups on Sunday.

In the first half, rookie pass rusher Chase Young returned a Mullens‘ fumble 47 yards for a score. That came with 58 seconds left in the first half and gave Washington a 13-7 halftime lead.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne forced the fumble that Young returned for the score.

Dwayne Haskins remains in the game for Alex Smith, who left on the final play of the first half with a calf injury. Washington lists Smith as questionable to return, but it seems doubtful that happens considering the score.