Washington takes over sole possession of first place in NFC East with 23-15 win

Washington didn’t get an offensive touchdown and lost starting quarterback Alex Smith at the end of the first half. They won anyway.

Washington got two defensive touchdowns and error-free play from Dwayne Haskins to beat the 49ers 23-15 on Sunday.

It was Washington’s fourth win in a row and, at 6-7, it takes over sole possession of first place in the NFC East. The Giants lost to fall to 5-8, with the Eagles at 4-8-1 and the Cowboys 4-9.

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens had a fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown but tried to bring his team back. On the first play after the two-minute warning, Mullens completed a 22-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne to the Washington 22, but officials penalized Mike McGlinchey for holding.

On fourth-and-12, Mullens’ pass to Bourne went for 10 yards before Ronald Darby and Jon Bostic made the tackle.

The 49ers got the ball back at their own 25 with one second left, but the needed miracle didn’t happen.

Chase Young returned a Mullens‘ fumble 47 yards for a score with with 58 seconds left in the first half to give Washington a 13-7 halftime lead. Safety Kamren Curl returned a Mullens’ pass 76 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to give Washington a 23-7 lead.

The 49ers outgained Washington 344 to 193.

Smith left with a calf injury on the final play of the first half and did not play in the second half, though the team listed him as questionable to return.

Smith went 8-for-19 for 57 yards and an interception, while Haskins was 7-of-12 for 51 yards.

Mullens was 25-of-45 for 260 yards with one touchdown, an interception and a fumble. Jeff Wilson also lost a fumble.