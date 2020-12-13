Washington takes over sole possession of first place in NFC East with 23-15 win

Posted by Charean Williams on December 13, 2020, 7:49 PM EST
Washington Football Team v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Washington didn’t get an offensive touchdown and lost starting quarterback Alex Smith at the end of the first half. They won anyway.

Washington got two defensive touchdowns and error-free play from Dwayne Haskins to beat the 49ers 23-15 on Sunday.

It was Washington’s fourth win in a row and, at 6-7, it takes over sole possession of first place in the NFC East. The Giants lost to fall to 5-8, with the Eagles at 4-8-1 and the Cowboys 4-9.

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens had a fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown but tried to bring his team back. On the first play after the two-minute warning, Mullens completed a 22-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne to the Washington 22, but officials penalized Mike McGlinchey for holding.

On fourth-and-12, Mullens’ pass to Bourne went for 10 yards before Ronald Darby and Jon Bostic made the tackle.

The 49ers got the ball back at their own 25 with one second left, but the needed miracle didn’t happen.

Chase Young returned a Mullens‘ fumble 47 yards for a score with with 58 seconds left in the first half to give Washington a 13-7 halftime lead. Safety Kamren Curl returned a Mullens’ pass 76 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to give Washington a 23-7 lead.

The 49ers outgained Washington 344 to 193.

Smith left with a calf injury on the final play of the first half and did not play in the second half, though the team listed him as questionable to return.

Smith went 8-for-19 for 57 yards and an interception, while Haskins was 7-of-12 for 51 yards.

Mullens was 25-of-45 for 260 yards with one touchdown, an interception and a fumble. Jeff Wilson also lost a fumble.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Washington takes over sole possession of first place in NFC East with 23-15 win

  3. I am happy we win our defense is the real deal but Haskins is garbage we can’t start him next week please I hope Alex smith ok

  5. I was thinking earlier in the year that Chase Young was over rated, I was incorrect. That young man is a one man wrecking machine….I only wish he was a Raven!

  6. And people will continue to call Kyle Shanahan “a good coach” and disrespect Jimmy G.

    The 49ers can’t beat ANYBODY without him, and it’s been that way for 4 seasons.

  7. That all but eliminates Dallas. Since WFT beat Dallas both times they played and have the tiebreaker after beating Dallas twice, the Cowboys would need to win each of their next three games and WFT would have to lose their last three games. Both are possible but I doubt it’s very likely.

  8. itsamadmadmadmadworld says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    That all but eliminates Dallas. Since WFT beat Dallas both times they played and have the tiebreaker after beating Dallas twice, the Cowboys would need to win each of their next three games and WFT would have to lose their last three games. Both are possible but I doubt it’s very likely.

    ===============

    The prize for the NFC East winner is to play one more game this season than the other 3 teams do.

  9. Hail to the Football Team!

    The defense is legit. The QB spot is weak with either Smith or Haskins, but if they don’t turn the ball over WFT has a chance in every game.

  10. bobcobb301 says:

    December 13, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    And people will continue to call Kyle Shanahan “a good coach” and disrespect Jimmy G.

    The 49ers can’t beat ANYBODY without him, and it’s been that way for 4 seasons.

    ———————————

    Shanahan has miraculously coached a squad of 2nd and 3rd stringers to five wins in one of the toughest schedules in the League?! Either you have a grudge against him, don’t watch the Niners or both.

    That Washington team’s Defense is legit and this team will be lethal with a true QB1 and a playmaker on Offense.

  11. Washington finally got a decent coach and a good front office guy (Jason Wright). Now if Daniel Snyder can keep his hands off of the decisions they make, they’ll be good for a long time to come.

  12. Wow,,,
    Sure looks like a hold on the quarterback in this picture but I’ll take a victory anyway we can take it!!!

  14. I would like to see the smug look on Shanahan’s face now. Always a complete lack of class against Wash. Maybe he should bring back Kap being the offensive genius that he is.

  15. Amazing what you can do when you are in the worst division in football . . .

    AND you finally got rid of that abomination of a team name.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.