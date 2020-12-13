Xavier Rhodes questionable to return with knee injury

Getty Images

Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a knee injury.

Rhodes went down on the Indianapolis sideline after tackling wide receiver Henry Ruggs midway through the second quarter. He was grabbing his left leg following the play before being escorted to the medical tent.

Rhodes entered Week 14 with 11 passes defensed and an interception in 12 games this season.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie came in to replace Rhodes.

The Colts lead the Raiders 27-20 with 11:58 left in the fourth quarter.