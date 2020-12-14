A.J. Green on future in Cincinnati: Who knows what’s going to happen?

Getty Images

The Bengals used their franchise tag to keep A.J. Green around for 2020, paying him just under $18 million. While he’s played all 13 games this season, his production has taken a big dip.

After missing the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury, Green has caught just 41 passes for 419 yards with two touchdowns. In three of Cincinnati’s last five games, Green has played the majority of offensive snaps and not received a target.

But Green did look a little more like the wide receiver he was in his prime on Sunday. He caught six passes for 62 yards with a touchdown in the Cincinnati’s 30-7 loss to Dallas.

A pending free agent in March, Green was non-committal when addressing his future following Sunday’s game.

“I love my time here,” Green said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “Who knows what is going to happen? I will be ready for anything and be excited to get back to playing football whether it is here or somewhere else.

“My wife, my family, my boys, we are going to sit down and make the best decision that is going to be best for my career,” Green added. “Right now, we don’t know what that looks like right now but we prepare for anything.”

Green will be 33 next season, and it seems like it might be better for both sides if he finds a better fit in free agency for 2021.