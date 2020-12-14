Aaron Rodgers: Winning NFC North “extra special this year”

Getty Images

The Packers clinched the NFC North as a result of Sunday’s win over the Lions and division titles are nothing new for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This is the seventh time that Green Bay has won a division title since Rodgers became their starting quarterback, but all of those championships are not the same in the quarterback’s mind. Rodgers made it clear after Sunday’s game that this title hits differently than the one the Packers in other seasons.

Rodgers got a reminder that he won’t be quarterbacking the Packers forever when the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round this year and he’s responded with one of the best seasons of his career. That provided the backdrop for his feeling that this year’s NFC North crown is more meaningful than others the team has won.

“I’m enjoying it maybe as opposed to other years, maybe a little bit more — just because you never know what the future’s going to hold,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I’m just really . . . it’s extra special this year. We had a moment in the locker room, I just kind of leaned back in my locker and just smiled and took it all in — with the music playing and the guys celebrating, it was just a special moment. And you realize, these are the times you’re going to miss when it’s all said and done. I’m just so happy for the opportunity to be a part of this squad and optimistic about what the future can hold with these guys.”

Sunday’s win also pushed the Packers into the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoff picture and the chance to wrap that up in the final weeks provides plenty of motivation for Rodgers to keep pushing for more special moments before the year is out.