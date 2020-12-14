Adam Thielen not surprised by Stefon Diggs’ impressive Sunday performance

Getty Images

For five years, Adam Thielen was on the field with wide receiver Stefon Diggs as both emerged into premiere wide receivers with the Vikings.

That’s over now, as Minnesota sent Diggs to Buffalo in the offseason — a rare trade that’s worked out well for both teams. But all that time spent together meant Thielen wasn’t surprised when he saw Diggs catch 10 passes for 130 yards in the Bills’ 26-15 victory over the Steelers on Sunday night.

“[Even] when everybody knows they’re throwing it to him, he continues to get open and make big plays. It’s impressive,” Thielen said Monday, via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com.

Thielen added that he sent Diggs a text on Monday morning to congratulate him for the performance.

While Buffalo is undoubtedly thrilled to have Diggs, Minnesota chose Justin Jefferson with the first-round pick acquired in the trade. Jefferson is having the best rookie season for a Vikings wide receiver not named Randy Moss, with 65 receptions for 1,078 yards and seven touchdowns.

Diggs currently leads the league with 100 receptions and set a new career-high in yards receiving last night with 1,167.