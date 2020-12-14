Anthony Lynn sticking with Shane Steichen as offensive play caller

Getty Images

For the second time in three weeks, the Chargers ran when the game situation screamed “pass.” This time, at least they won the game.

After offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called a run play for third-and-1 when Los Angeles had no timeouts and just 22 seconds left at Atlanta’s eight-yard line in the second quarter, head coach Anthony Lynn said he’s not making changes.

“I have all the confidence in Shane,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “It will be an easy fix.”

Per Jeff Miller of the L.A. Times, Lynn went on to say that he wouldn’t be replacing Steichen as play caller. Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton is one member of the coaching staff who has done that in the past.

Lynn’s assertion that this issue is an easy fix should be true. But the fact that Los Angeles has failed at this situation twice in three weeks is evidence to the contrary.

With just three games remaining in the season, there isn’t much time to make wholesale changes regardless — especially because the Chargers play the Raiders this week on Thursday Night Football.