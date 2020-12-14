Ben Roethlisberger: “I’m not playing good enough football for us to win”

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger put Sunday night’s loss to the Bills on himself.

“I’m not playing good enough football for us to win,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “If I don’t play good enough football, I need to hang it up. I’m going to do everything I can to get back on track.”

Roethlisberger is right that he didn’t play particularly well, completing 21 of 37 passes for just 187 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Of course, he didn’t get much help from his teammates, as the Steelers’ receivers have a serious case of the dropsies.

The Steelers, who a week ago were 11-0, are now 11-2 and needing everyone to play better football.