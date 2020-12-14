Bills defense got some “extra fire” from seeing JuJu Smith-Schuster dance on logo

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a significant presence on social media that includes videos of him dancing on the logos at midfield before road games.

That routine drew the notice of the Sunday Night Football crew and it also drew the notice of Bills defenders. Safety Jordan Poyer said after the 26-15 victory that he and his teammates drew some extra motivation from Smith-Schuster’s dance moves.

“We felt the momentum of the game swing,” Poyer said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “And I ain’t going to lie. Seeing them dancing on our logo pre-game and seeing all that, that turns you up a little bit. It kind of gives you a little second itch to come out and play with some extra fire. We were hyped up on the sideline, we had a big win. And we were just having fun.”

The Bills put that motivation to good use. They had two interceptions — Taron Johnson returned one of them for a touchdown — and limited the Steelers to 224 yards in a win that pushed the team closer to an AFC East title that would guarantee at least one postseason game on the turf they felt a need to protect on Sunday night.