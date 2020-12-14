Brandon McManus going on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus didn’t have a good day on the field on Sunday and it will be some time before he’ll be able to get back in action.

McManus announced on Twitter Monday that he is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list. McManus said he is going on the list due to close contact with someone outside the organization who tested positive.

McManus added that he expects to be activated from the list in time to play against the Bills on Saturday. Quarterback Jeff Driskel and practice squad defensive lineman Darius Kilgo are also on the reserve list.

The Broncos have Taylor Russolino on their practice squad in the event that McManus is unable to kick.

McManus missed a pair of extra points in Sunday’s 32-27 win over the Panthers. The performance led him to tweet that he “sucked” during the game.