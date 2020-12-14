Brian Flores on Mike Gesicki’s injury: It’s too early to tell

Getty Images

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki left Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with a shoulder injury and head coach Brian Flores had no further update on Monday.

“It’s too early to tell. We’re still going through the evaluation process with our medical staff,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I talked to him, but I think it’s too early to tell with Mike and some of the other guys who got banged up yesterday.”

Gesicki landed on his right shoulder while being tackled for a two-yard reception in the fourth quarter on Sunday. He went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Gesicki has been one of the young bright spots on Miami’s offense this season. In his third year out of Penn St., Gesicki’s caught 44 passes for 602 yards with six touchdowns in 2020.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and safety Bobby McCain also exited Sunday’s contest early. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that wide receiver Jakeem Grant will be week-to-week with a hamstring injury.