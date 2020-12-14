Broncos lose Duke Dawson to torn ACL

Getty Images

When Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson was carted off the field on Sunday, it didn’t look good. And it wasn’t.

Dawson has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and is out for the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sunday’s game was Dawson’s first start of the season. The Broncos are already thin at the cornerback position and now have another cornerback to replace.

Dawson was a 2018 second-round pick of the Patriots who never played a down in New England. He’s had a tough time staying healthy, and now he’ll have a lengthy rehab ahead of him.