Getty Images

The Browns have activated wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley from their practice squad for Monday’s game against the Ravens.

An undrafted player out of Louisiana-Lafayette, Bradley made his professional debut last week in Cleveland’s win over Tennessee. Bradley played one special teams snap and 11 offensive snaps, but was not targeted in the contest.

Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has been declared out with a hip injury, and he’ll miss a second consecutive game.