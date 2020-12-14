Browns score opening TD, giving them more points than in the season opener

Getty Images

The Browns lost to the Ravens 38-6 in the season opener. They have insisted they aren’t the same team.

The Browns have backed that up, scoring more points on their opening drive than they had in the season opener.

Nick Chubb scored on a 7-yard run, the 11th play of an 81-yard drive that ate 5:54 off the clock. The Browns lead 7-0.

Chubb had three carries for 13 yards.

Baker Mayfield completed 6 of 7 passes for 67 yards, and Jarvis Landry had a 12-yard completion on a trick play. Landry now is 4-for-4 passing this season.

David Njoku, with Austin Hooper inactive, has two catches for 31 yards.

Rashard Higgins caught two passes for 11 yards, and fumbled at the end of each. He recovered one and the other went out of bounds.