Bruce Arians: We don’t plan to let Shaq Barrett go anywhere

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said last December that the team would not let Shaq Barrett leave the team as a free agent in the offseason.

Arians was proven correct when the Buccaneers used the franchise tag to ensure Barrett would stay in Tampa. They never got a long-term deal done, however, and that means Barrett’s future is a topic of conversation this December as well.

The coach’s view of the situation has not changed over the last 12 months. Arians said it is a “luxury” to have players like Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul as their edge rushers and that it isn’t one the team plans to give up.

“We don’t plan on Shaq getting going anywhere. I don’t think he wants to go anywhere,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Barrett has 27.5 sacks since joining the Bucs last year and Pierre-Paul has picked up 18 over the same time frame. It’s easy to understand why they wouldn’t willingly give up a tandem like that, but they’ll have to figure out the best way to keep Barrett in the fold this time around.