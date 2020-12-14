Chase Young: We’re not satisfied

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team drafted defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick this year with the hope that he’d be a playmaker for their defense.

Young played that role to perfection in Sunday’s win over the 49ers. Young returned a fumble for a touchdown, forced another fumble, had a sack, and broke up two passes in a 23-15 victory that pushed the Football Team into first place in the NFC East.

That’s not where many people predicted the team would be at this point in the season and the rookie made it clear after Sunday’s win that he’s not content with their current situation.

“We’re not done yet,” Young said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I like to think, ‘What would Kobe [Bryant] do?’ He wouldn’t be smiling. He’d put his head down and keep working until he achieved what he wanted to achieve. . . . That’s the vibe of the team right now. We’re not satisfied.”

Washington played without running back Antonio Gibson on Sunday and lost quarterback Alex Smith to a calf injury while failing to score an offensive touchdown. Young and the rest of the defense made sure that didn’t stop them from winning and that resourcefulness should serve them well as they try to wrap up the NFC East in the final weeks of the year.