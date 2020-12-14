Colts lower capacity to 10,000 for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Colts have lowered the capacity for Sunday’s game against the Texans. They team announced Monday that it will allow 10,000 fans to attend the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts originally announced they would host up to 12,500. They lowered the attendance number due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Indianapolis and Indiana. The Colts have met with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department (MCPHD) to determine capacity for each home game.

They have hosted 12,500 for each of their past four home games.

The stadium’s capacity is 63,000.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, our top priority has always been to protect the health and safety of our fans, players and staff,” Pete Ward, the team’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We have taken extraordinary steps to keep people safe in the stadium this year, and along with our partners at the health department, we believe this is right thing to do to help limit the spread of the virus in the greater community.”

The Colts greeted only 2,500 fans to their home opener on Sept. 20 against the Vikings. They had 7,500 present a week later for the Jets game before expanding to the 12,500 maximum capacity number.

The team has not announced capacity size for its final regular-season home game Jan. 3 against the Jaguars.