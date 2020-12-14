Cooper Kupp: Cam Akers has done an incredible job over last couple weeks

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay may not want to publicly commit to rookie Cam Akers being his team’s No. 1 running back, but Akers sure looked the part last Thursday.

He recorded 171 yards rushing and caught a pair of passes for 23 yards, giving him 194 yards from scrimmage. Akers was the featured back the week before, too, when he took 21 carries for 72 yards and caught a pass for 22.

On Monday, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said he’s noticed how well Akers has been reading blocks and setting guys up.

“There’s been some level of the game slowing down to him. And whether it’s the game slowing down or him just being able to trust in his ability, I think he’s done an incredible job over these last couple of weeks,” Kupp said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s official site. “His energy throughout practice, how he’s preparing as well, there’s definitely an added sense of urgency for him.”

Darrell Henderson has been Los Angeles’ top rusher this season, but Akers is now just 36 yards behind with three games to go. If Akers continues his upward trajectory, he should see plenty of opportunities for success this week against the 0-13 Jets.