Cowboys expect Chidobe Awuzie to practice Wednesday

The Cowboys placed cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday. They “definitely” expect him to return in time to practice Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

The team placed Awuzie on the COVID-19 reserve list because of close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, not a positive test.

His five-day monitoring period has resulted in negative tests for Awuzie.

Awuzie missed most of the season with a hamstring injury. He injured his hamstring in Week 2 and returned in Week 11.

Awuzie, who is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, has 23 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups this season.

The Cowboys are without rookie Trevon Diggs, who is on injured reserve with a fractured foot. Anthony Brown also missed Sunday’s game with injured ribs that have kept him out since his last game in Week 11. But Awuzie should return Sunday.