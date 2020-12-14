Damon Arnette, Johnathan Abram, Nicholas Morrow in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Raiders have a new defensive coordinator with Rod Marinelli having replaced Paul Guenther. While the Raiders will get a new voice and a different perspective, Marinelli might not have some of his best players.

The Raiders didn’t practice Monday, but with their appearance in Thursday Night Football looming, they had to release a practice report.

It revealed safety Johnathan Abram (concussion), cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion) did not practice along with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder). Abram, Arnette and Morrow need a neurologist to clear them from concussion protocol before they can return, and Thursday is right around the corner.

The Raiders estimated offensive guard Denzelle Good (knee), center Rodney Hudson (knee), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and offensive tackle Sam Young (knee) as limited.

Receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), cornerback Isaiah Johnson (groin), receiver Zay Jones (ankle) and long snapper Trent Sieg (calf) were full.