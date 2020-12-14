Derrick Henry: Stats don’t matter, I want wins

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry posted 215 rushing yards in Sunday’s 31-10 win over the Jaguars, but there was definitely meat left on the bone when he left the game.

Henry had a 20-yard run to cross the 200-yard mark with more than 11 minutes left to play in the game, but he ceded the running back work to Jeremy McNichols the rest of the way. Staying in the game would have given him a shot to set a career high in rushing yards for a single game and one of the biggest games by any back in NFL history.

Henry dismissed the significance of such individual accomplishments when he spoke to reporters after the win.

“If we could go 4-0 these last weeks I’d be most happy,” Henry said, via Joe Rexrode of TheAthletic.com. “Like I said earlier this week, I don’t care about stats. Last week I was really pissed off about the way I played, thought I played poorly and I didn’t do my job to help my team, so I’m still pissed off about last week. I just want to do my job to help my team and do anything I can to help us win. Stats really don’t matter.”

The nice thing for Henry is that his personal exploits are a big part of any plans for wins in Tennessee. Henry is trying to nail down a second straight rushing title and his success in that pursuit has put the Titans in good shape as they work to win the AFC South.