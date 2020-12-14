Doug Pederson staying mum on this week’s starting QB

Getty Images

The Eagles won for the first time since November 1 when they beat the Saints on Sunday and that would seem to be a sign that the team made the right move by starting Jalen Hurts at quarterback for the first time.

Hurts threw a touchdown and ran for 106 yards in a performance that head coach Doug Pederson said “gave us a spark as a team that I was looking for” when he spoke to reporters after the game. Pederson would not say whether Hurts will continue to be the starter against the Cardinals in Week 15, however.

That remained the case when Pederson made an appearance on WIP on Monday morning. Pederson said he has not made a decision between Hurts and Carson Wentz, but his comments about Hurts provided little reason to think the team will reverse course.

“There were some really, really good plays,” Pederson said. “He played well. He managed the team, he did everything we asked him to do. He played smart, he played physical, with the run. Some of it was designed runs, some of it was just him being him and what he can do. It’s going to be a really good film for him to look at and learn from and get better, but I thought he did a really nice job.”

It seems like it will just be a matter of time before Pederson says the Eagles will move forward with Hurts, but a formal announcement remains on hold for now.