Giants plan to start Daniel Jones again, even if he’s limited

Getty Images

It was clear Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t 100 percent Sunday. It’s also clear the Giants have no regrets about starting Jones.

“The way he moved in the game is what we expected,” Giants coach Joe Judge said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “What we expected to see we pretty much saw.”

Jones played through a hamstring injury, taking six sacks and not having a single rushing attempt for the first time in his career. The Giants lost to the Cardinals 26-7 a week after the Giants beat the Seahawks 17-12 with Colt McCoy starting at quarterback.

Yet, Judge doubled down a day after saying he had no regrets starting Jones. Judge said Monday that Jones will start Sunday, even if he is limited physically.

“If Daniel is healthy to play and he looks the way he did in practice last week, I’d have no hesitation playing Daniel at all,” Judge said. “All options are always on the table in terms of what we are going to do about our game plan, but to answer the question directly and simply, yeah, if Daniel is healthy enough to go out there and we think he’s not at [risk] to be hurt, then we’ll play him.”

Judge said Jones did not aggravate his leg injury, but the second-year quarterback clearly wasn’t close to 100 percent. The Giants’ 159 net yards was their lowest output since 2013.

“We knew there were things that would come up in the game and some limitations he was going to have,” Judge said. “We were willing to live with those.”

And apparently willing to die with those, too, considering the outcome, which now has Washington in the driver’s seat for the NFC East.