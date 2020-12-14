Jaguars name Gardner Minshew starting QB

Getty Images

Gardner Minshew is back as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone confirmed today that Minshew will start on Sunday against the Ravens.

Minshew became the Jaguars’ starter as a rookie sixth-round draft pick last year and opened this season as the starter as well. But since Minshew suffered a thumb injury, Jake Luton started three games and Mike Glennon started three more.

None of the Jaguars’ quarterbacks has played particularly well this season, but Minshew has been the best of the bunch, and now they’ll put him back on the field, giving him one more chance to show what he can do before the Jaguars decide whether to draft his replacement in the offseason.