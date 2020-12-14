Jalen Hurts had a double-triple in his first career start

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had quite an NFL debut.

Hurts had 167 passing yards and 106 rushing yards in Sunday’s win over the Saints, giving him a double-triple, PFT’s term for a player who reaches triple-digit yardage in two different statistical categories.

Hurts joins Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to have double-triples in their first career start.

With Hurts at quarterback, a previously stagnant offense played outstanding football, and the Eagles beat the team with the best record in the NFC. If Eagles coach Doug Pederson had benched Carson Wentz for Hurts sooner, it’s likely that the Eagles would be leading the NFC East. Instead, the Eagles are still looking up at the Washington Football Team and New York Giants in the NFL playoff picture.

The NFL’s all-time leaders in double-triples are Jackson and Michael Vick, who have eight each. Hurts looks like he could be he type of player who keeps recording double-triples for years to come.