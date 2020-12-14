Jalen Hurts will start in Week 15

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson resisted naming a starting quarterback for Week 15 after Sunday’s win over the Saints and again during a radio interview on Monday morning, but he has put an end to whatever suspense surrounded the decision.

Pederson said on a Monday afternoon video conference that second-round pick Jalen Hurts will make his second straight start. Hurts was 17-of-30 for 167 yards and a touchdown and ran 18 times for 106 yards in the 24-21 win over the Saints.

Pederson tempered his praise for Hurts on Sunday by emphasizing that “it took everybody in uniform to win this game.” He had more positive things to say abut Hurts on Monday morning and said in the video conference that he was think about the feelings of many players, including Carson Wentz, when he made his first comments after the game.

“I was thinking of Carson and I was thinking of the rest of the team,” Pederson said, via 97.5 The Fanatic. “After looking at the film, Jalen played well. But there were a lot of great individual performances on both sides of the ball.”

Hurts’ second start will come in Arizona and he’ll be on the opposite side of the field from Kyler Murray, who was the starting quarterback at Oklahoma before Hurts took over the job last season.