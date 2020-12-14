James Robinson has most yards from scrimmage of any undrafted rookie in history

Getty Images

The 2020 Jaguars season has been short on positive milestones, but running back James Robinson provided a couple of them on Sunday.

Robinson ran 12 times for 67 yards in the 31-10 loss to the Titans and became the fourth undrafted rookie to run for 1,000 yards in a season in the process. He is also up to 1,361 yards from scrimmage, which moved him past Dominic Rhodes for the most yards from scrimmage of any undrafted rookie.

“In a season like we’re having, where everybody is struggling, to have something like that happen is good,” head coach Doug Marrone said, via Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. “Normally, I don’t ever really talk about individual accomplishments after the game, but I did. Here’s a guy that represents so much of what’s good about competition, about playing, about humility, about keeping things in perspective. Even though he’s a rookie free agent, he’s been a great example for everybody. I said that to the team after the game and they clapped for him when there’s not a lot to clap about, really.”

Rhodes had 1,328 yards from scrimmage for the Colts in 2001 and holds the undrafted rookie record with 1,104 rushing yards. Robinson has 1,035 rushing yards, so he’ll likely wind up in first place on that list as well. He’s also got a shot at the Jaguars rookie records, currently held by Fred Taylor, in both categories.

None of that will make the Jaguars’ season look any better, but it should provide some hope that Robinson can be part of better days in 2021.