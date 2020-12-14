Jets claim Chase McLaughlin, Trevon Coley off of waivers

Getty Images

Field goal kicking was among the things that went wrong for the Jets in Sunday’s 40-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Sergio Castillo missed three of the four field goals he attempted in the first half of the game and the Jets made a move on Monday that likely foreshadows his departure. The team has claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off of waivers from the Jaguars.

McLaughlin made 4-of-5 field goals and 3-of-4 extra points in three appearances for Jacksonville. He has also kicked for the Chargers, Colts, and 49ers. The Jets also have Sam Ficken on injured reserve and he is eligible to return.

The Jets also claimed defensive lineman Trevon Coley. Coley was cut by the Cardinals when they brought Jordan Phillips off of injured reserve over the weekend. He had 14 tackles and a sack in six games with Arizona.