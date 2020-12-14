Jim Harbaugh says his message to recruits is he’s committed to Michigan

Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh may be considering a return to the NFL, but if there’s any chance he’ll be back in 2021, he doesn’t want to scare recruits away.

So Harbaugh said today that he does talk about his future when talking to high school players, and he tells them that he wants to remain at Michigan. Harbaugh said he will discuss his contract with athletic director Warde Manuel after the season.

“I tell them, ‘My plan is, committed to Michigan.’ I have been, am and will remain,” Harbaugh said. “Warde and I will talk at the end of the season on the current contract, and that’s the truth. That’s where it stands.”

Harbaugh took over a 49ers team that hadn’t been to the playoffs in almost a decade in 2011 and took them to the NFC Championship Game in his first year, then to the Super Bowl in his second year. His success with the 49ers makes it likely that another team will make him an offer this offseason, if he wants to return to the NFL. The Lions have been discussed as possible suitors.

At Michigan, Harbaugh arrived with great fanfare in 2015 but hasn’t beaten Ohio State, gone to the Big Ten Championship Game or been in national championship contention. Michigan has had a highly disappointing season this year, and there’s been increasing talk that he may be on the way out.