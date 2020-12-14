Joseph Ossai declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Getty Images

The University of Texas may play again this season, but linebacker Joseph Ossai has played his final collegiate snap.

Ossai announced on Monday that he will not play in a bowl game and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Ossai had 55 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in nine games this season.

“Now that our regular season has ended, I have made the tough decision to go ahead and begin to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Ossai said in a statement. “As a kid, I dreamt of playing at Texas and going on to play in the NFL. I feel the time is now right, and even though it is bittersweet I am excited to face this new challenge.”

Ossai is generally grouped with the top linebackers in this year’s draft class, although the offseason evaluation process will have to play out before we get a strong sense of just where he ranks on that list.