Josh Allen “super blessed” to have Stefon Diggs on his side

Getty Images

Sunday night’s game provided a pretty good illustration of why the Bills sent a first-round pick and other draft considerations to Minnesota for wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason.

The Bills Offense didn’t do much in the first half of the game, but they went into the half up 9-7 after Taron Johnson‘s interception return for a touchdown. When they got back on the field, things went a lot better and Diggs was in the center of the action.

He caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter and the Bills extended their lead to 23-7 over the first 15 minutes of the second half. Diggs finished the 26-15 win with 10 catches for 130 yards and gratitude from quarterback Josh Allen.

“We liked our matchup out there and I can say with a lot of confidence, I think I like any matchup with 1-4. He’s one of the best, if not the best guy in the league, but I have supreme confidence in him. . . . All he wants to do is help his team win football games. He’s a competitor and we have very similar mindsets. I love the guy,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “He goes out there and competes his tail off and I’m just super blessed that we traded for him.”

Diggs leads the league with 100 catches and is on his way to a career high in that category. He already has a career high in receiving yards and his efforts have made the decision to trade for him look like one of the brightest moves anyone in the league made this year.