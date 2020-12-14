Justin Herbert needs three touchdown passes in last three games to break rookie record

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is closing in on the rookie record for touchdown passes.

Herbert threw two more touchdown passes in Sunday’s win over the Falcons, giving him 25 touchdowns this season. Herbert has averaged 2.1 touchdowns per game over his 12 NFL starts, and if he continues at his current pace over the final three weeks of the season, he’ll finish with 31 touchdown passes.

The current rookie record is 27 touchdown passes, set by Baker Mayfield in 2018.

It’s been a rough year for the Chargers, who have managed to go only 3-9 in Herbert’s 12 starts. Changes are likely this offseason, and the roster needs a lot of work. But the most important piece is in place: The Chargers have found their franchise quarterback.