Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry among 12 Chargers who wouldn’t have practiced Monday

Getty Images

The Chargers did not hold a practice on Monday because they played a game on Sunday, but their effort to hold a workout would have been hampered by the health of their roster as well.

With a Thursday game against the Raiders on the docket, the Chargers were obligated to release an estimated practice report and it showed that 12 players would not have taken part in practice.

The group is headlined by wide receiver Keenan Allen, who left Sunday’s win over the Falcons with a hamstring injury. Tight end Hunter Henry (hip) is also in the group. He left Sunday’s game for a brief period and returned to action.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion), right guard Trai Turner (neck, eye), wide receiver Mike Williams (back) and defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (back, shoulder) were also listed as non-participants after getting looked at by trainers on Sunday.

Safety Nasir Adderley (shoulder), running back Austin Ekeler (quad), cornerback Chris Harris (foot), linebacker Denzel Perryman (back), running back Troymaine Pope (neck), and wide receiver Joe Reed (ribs) made up the rest of group. Long snapper Cole Mazza (knee) was the only player listed as limited.