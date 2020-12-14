Kliff Kingsbury thinks Sunday’s win will be a confidence builder

Getty Images

The Cardinals turned in a poor performance on both sides of the ball in a 38-28 loss to the Rams in Week 13 and that outing didn’t do much to build confidence that they’d be the team to end the Giants’ winning streak in Week 14.

Confidence in Arizona should be higher on Monday, however. The Cardinals overwhelmed the Giants in a 26-7 win that moved them into playoff position in the NFC heading into the final three games of the season.

The victory featured a smothering defensive performance and an effective and efficient offensive performance that head coach Kliff Kingsbury thinks will have a positive impact on the team’s mindset.

“To come in here and do it in that fashion, I believe, will build confidence,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “Our guys understand we have a talented team. We just had to find a way to put one together. I thought each side rose up today.”

Quarterback Kyler Murray said after the game that he thinks there’s “still a lot out there” for the team and Sunday’s win may be the foundation they need to reach it.