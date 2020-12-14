Kyle Shanahan: 49ers would need to make the playoffs for Deebo Samuel to return

USA Today Sports

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be out for the rest of the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury on the first play of Sunday’s game.

“We’d have to make the playoffs for him to come back,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Samuel has experienced an injury-plagued 2020. He missed the first three weeks of the season after undergoing offseason foot surgery. He was out for three games with a hamstring injury. And now he’ll be out for the next three weeks.

Samuel has 33 receptions for 391 yards with one receiving touchdown, plus eight carries for 26 yards.

Shanahan also said tight end George Kittle (foot) is likely to return to practice this week, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s status (high ankle sprain) is more unclear. Shanahan noted San Francisco won’t put Garoppolo at risk. Of the several high ankle sprains the 49ers have dealt with this season, Shanahan said the training staff identified Garoppolo’s as the worst.