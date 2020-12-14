Lamar Jackson cramping, questionable to return

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson left for the locker room in the third quarter as the Browns were driving for what turned into a touchdown.

The Ravens quarterback has leg cramps, according to the team, and is questionable to return.

He presumably went into the locker room for an IV.

The Ravens lead 34-28 with 13:36 remaining in the fourth quarter with Trace McSorley entering the game.

Jackson has completed 6 of 11 passes for 81 yards, and he has run for 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. That is the most rushing yards ever for a quarterback on Monday Night Football.