Lamar Jackson has two rushing touchdowns, giving Ravens 21-14 halftime lead

Lamar Jackson is only 3-for-6 passing. They have 31 net passing yards.

The Ravens lead 21-14 at halftime.

Jackson has rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. He has touchdown runs of 5 and 17 yards.

The Ravens had minus-8 yards passing, with Jackson sacked four times, before he scrambled outside the pocket and completed a 39-yard throw to Mark Andrews to the Cleveland 17. Jackson scored on the next play, which came with 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

Jackson has had trouble with his footing, slipping several times before a change of cleats.

The Ravens have run for 134 yards, and Gus Edwards had the team’s other touchdown on an 11-yard run.

The Browns have run for 55 yards. Nick Chubb has nine carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 7 and 14 yards.

Baker Mayfield has completed 12 of 23 passes for 134 yards.