Lamar Jackson over 100 yards rushing

Getty Images

Whatever adjustments the Browns made at halftime, they need to go back to the drawing board.

The Ravens needed only four plays, 75 yards and 2:13 to get back in the end zone. They scored with 30 seconds remaining in the first half. They scored with 12:47 remaining in the third quarter.

Lamar Jackson has his second 100-yard rushing game of the season and the ninth of his career, including the postseason. He has 122 rushing yards with plenty of time remaining to top his career best of 152 he had last season against the Bengals.

He had a 44-yard run on the third play from scrimmage in the third quarter, on third-and-three, and Gus Edwards scored on a 19-yard run on the next play.

Jackson has two rushing touchdowns as does Edwards, who has only four carries.

The Ravens took a 28-14 lead before the Browns answered with a 5-yard run by Kareem Hunt. Cody Parkey, who missed a field goal in the first half, missed the extra point, so the Browns trail 28-20.

Baltimore has thrown only seven passes, with Jackson completing four for 59 yards.