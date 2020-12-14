Lamar Jackson runs for 31 yards, touchdown on Ravens’ first drive

Getty Images

The Ravens answered the Browns’ touchdown with one of their own.

Baltimore used Lamar Jackson‘s running to go 73 yards in nine plays. The Ravens quarterback had 31 yards, and a 5-yard touchdown, on four carries.

He completed his only pass for 4 yards.

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards combined for three carries for 10 yards.

The biggest play came on an incomplete pass. On third-and-seven, cornerback M.J. Stewart tackled Marquise Brown before the ball arrived.

Brown likely wouldn’t have caught the pass, but it was a 29-yard penalty to the Cleveland 25.

The Browns are without Denzel Ward, who is inactive tonight.