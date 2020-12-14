Lions will take it to the end of the week with Matthew Stafford decision

Getty Images

A report on Monday indicated that there’s doubt about Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford being able to play against the Titans in Week 15 and that doubt isn’t going to disappear for a while.

Stafford injured his ribs late in Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Packers and went for X-rays to determine the extent of the injury. On Monday, head coach Darrell Bevell said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com, that those X-rays were negative, but Stafford’s status remains up in the air.

Bevell said that the team will “take it to the end of the week” before making any decision about playing Stafford against the Titans. The team will hold its first practice of the week on Wednesday.

Chase Daniel took over for Stafford after he was injured on Sunday. He was 3-of-6 for 29 yards.